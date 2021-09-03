Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) rose 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

DETNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

