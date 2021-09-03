Akoustis Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a report released on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

AKTS opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $158,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

