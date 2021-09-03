Alain Lemaire Sells 20,700 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total value of C$325,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 445,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,010,554.08.

Alain Lemaire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41.

TSE CAS opened at C$15.64 on Friday. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

CAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.21.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

