Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $55,178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.84 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.