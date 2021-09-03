Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $244.03 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $248.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.68. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

