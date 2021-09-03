Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. Alector has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $115,523.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,540 shares of company stock worth $9,319,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alector by 100.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Alector by 116,307.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 182.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 150.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

