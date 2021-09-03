Aleph.im Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.39 or 0.00790991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

