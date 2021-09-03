Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

BABA stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $171.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588,855. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

