Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANCUF. CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

