Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANCUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.