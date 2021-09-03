Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Eight Capital

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.93.

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded down C$0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching C$50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 486,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,218. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$54.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.36.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

