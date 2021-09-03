Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Up to $91.25

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.25, but opened at $94.44. Allakos shares last traded at $94.44, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allakos by 7.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Allakos by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allakos by 13.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allakos by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

