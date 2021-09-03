Alleghany Corp DE Buys 217,490 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 126.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 3.2% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $105,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.35. 34,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.37.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

