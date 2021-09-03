Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.09.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

