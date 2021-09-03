Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Professional were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFHD. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Professional by 21.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Professional by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Professional by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Professional by 47.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFHD shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

PFHD stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $252.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,316.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

