Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Gray Television worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,115.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTN opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

