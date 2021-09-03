Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 7,700 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRB. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.76 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $620.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 4.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

