Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 8,028 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $107,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

