Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 517 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.