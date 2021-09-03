Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

LNT stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

