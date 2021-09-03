Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

