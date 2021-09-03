Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alpha Metallurgical Resources traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.62. 2,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 216,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $19,253,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. The company had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

