Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s 5th Largest Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,874.79. 992,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,658.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,379.56. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

