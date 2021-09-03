alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALSRF. Oddo Bhf cut alstria office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

alstria office REIT stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $21.06.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

