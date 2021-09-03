Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AYX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

Alteryx stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alteryx by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

