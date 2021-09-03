Alton E. Yother Sells 5,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ HIBB opened at $97.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
