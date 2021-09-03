Alton E. Yother Sells 5,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $97.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

