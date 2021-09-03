Amandla Mk Trust Sells 817 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $44,240.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the second quarter worth about $9,552,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of National Research by 55.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

