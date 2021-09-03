Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.60. Amarin shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 17,571 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.54 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 44.4% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

