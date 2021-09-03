AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded to Underperform at Macquarie

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,266 shares of company stock worth $3,334,424. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

