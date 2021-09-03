Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after buying an additional 510,486 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 190,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

