Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $566.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $562.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $573.09 million. Amedisys posted sales of $544.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.64.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.99. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $174.05 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

