Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

AMED traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $184.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,446. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.51 and its 200 day moving average is $251.99.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.64.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

