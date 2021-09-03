American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 7.85% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $72,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 174,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 83,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.37 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84.

