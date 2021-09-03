American Century Companies Inc. Buys 167,178 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.29% of Albany International worth $66,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 110,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 52.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 41,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Albany International by 32.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,579,744 shares of company stock valued at $120,184,472 over the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

