American Century Companies Inc. Buys 772,467 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 6,112.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 785,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,467 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $82,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 84.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $3,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $125.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

