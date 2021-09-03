American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,721 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $69,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in MarketAxess by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MarketAxess by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $479.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,088. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

