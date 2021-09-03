American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,390,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $89,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

