American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AEO opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.44.

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

