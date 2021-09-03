American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,549,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,863 shares of company stock worth $4,158,114. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $138.61 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average is $123.77.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.