Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after buying an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,116,000 after buying an additional 224,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.05. 25,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average is $184.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.