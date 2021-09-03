Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after buying an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after buying an additional 278,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.36. 9,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,368. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.12.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

