Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $28.23 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $467,524.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,162 shares of company stock worth $3,587,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.