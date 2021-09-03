Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,135 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89.
salesforce.com stock opened at $264.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $258.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
