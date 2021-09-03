Amy E. Weaver Sells 6,135 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89.

salesforce.com stock opened at $264.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $258.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.