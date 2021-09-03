Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.79. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $24,369,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,348. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

