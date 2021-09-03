Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report sales of $177.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.70 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $158.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $714.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.46 million to $716.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $745.50 million to $780.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

ALRM traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $84.97. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,373. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,614 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

