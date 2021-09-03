Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWEN. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $147,482. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadwind by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

BWEN stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 120,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.30. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

