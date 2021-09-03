Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post $71.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $72.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $55.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $268.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $269.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $386.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.88. 561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,521. The company has a market capitalization of $746.75 million, a P/E ratio of 291.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

