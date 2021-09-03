Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $4.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.90 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $48.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOLO shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOLO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 2,016,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,561,226. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $406.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.75.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

