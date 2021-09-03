Analysts Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.95). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several brokerages have commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 13,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

