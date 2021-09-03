Analysts Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 3,578,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,291. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.